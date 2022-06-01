Public Notices

Notice ID: 11159091

NOTICE PUBLICISING CONSULTATION ON PROPOSED CHANGES TO A DEVELOPMENT CONSENT ORDER APPLICATION THE PLANNING ACT 2008

SUNNICA ENERGY FARM DEVELOPMENT CONSENT ORDER

Sunnica Limited ("Sunnica") of 2 Crossways Business Centre, Bicester Road, Kingswood, Aylesbury HP18 ORA is consulting on its proposals to make changes to its application for a Development Consent Order for the Sunnica Energy Farm (the "Application") between 6 June and 6 July 2022. The Application (Reference No. EN010106) was accepted for examination by the Planning Inspectorate on behalf of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy ("Secretary of State") on 16 December 2021.

On 28 April 2022 Sunnica notified the examining authority appointed by the Secretary of State that it was considering making a request to make changes to the Application and requested that the scheduling of the preliminary meeting be delayed to enable additional work and discussions to be undertaken to determine whether this request should be made.

Sunnica has now determined it will make a request to make changes to the application to the Secretary of State and details of those changes are set out below. Sunnica is holding a non-statutory consultation on the proposed changes. This notice explains the changes and how you can take part in the consultation.

Summary of changes sought

The Applicant is seeking to make the following changes to its Application:

Change 1: to remove the Burwell National Grid Substation Extension Option 1 (this is the option located immediately to the east of the existing Burwell National Grid Substation and the land which borders Weirs Drove and Newham Drove) from the scheme;

Change 2: Option to be added to the Application to enable the use of 400kV cabling within the grid connection routes A and B ; and

Change 3: Option to allow for additional electrical infrastructure to be added to the substations referred to in the Application at Sunnica West A, Sunnica East A and Sunnica East B. The change would not involve making the substations any larger than was included in the Application.

Summary of the Project

The Application is for development consent to construct, operate, maintain and decommission ground mounted solar photovoltaic panel arrays, a Battery Energy Storage System and supporting infrastructure, which together comprise Sunnica Energy Farm (or "the Scheme").

The Scheme is located in West Suffolk and East Cambridgeshire. A map showing the location of the Scheme can be viewed at the following link: https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/ wp-content/ipc/uploads/projects/EN010106/EN010106-001879-SEF_ES_6.3_Figure%201-1%20 Scheme%20Location.pdf

Development consent is required as the development is or forms part of a nationally significant infrastructure project as it is an onshore generating station in England with a proposed capacity exceeding 50 megawatts (MW).

Further information

A document outlining the changes can be viewed and downloaded free of charge online on the `Downloads' page of Sunnica's Sunnica Energy Farm website: https://sunnica.co.uk/downloads/

The consultation document will be available to view online at least until the close of the consultation at 23:59 on Wednesday 6 July 2022.

If you require a copy of the consultation document to be supplied in hard copy or on a USB stick, this can be provided free of charge (one USB stick per household). Please use the contact details for Sunnica below to request for this to be provided.

It is intended that copies of the consultation document will be available in hard copy from 6 June 2022 at the following Community Access Points:

Location The documents will be available for viewing at the following times: St Margaret's Church, High Street, Chippenham CB7 5PP Monday 9:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday 9:00am to 5:00pm Wednesday 9:00am to 5:00pm Thursday 9:00am to 5:00pm Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm Sunday 9:00am to 5:00pm Burwell Library, Village College, The Causeway, Burwell, CB25 ODU Monday 2:00pm to 5:00pm Tuesday 10:00am to 5:00pm Wednesday CLOSED Thursday 12:00pm to 7:00pm Friday 2:00pm to 5:00pm Saturday 10:00am to 1:00pm Sunday CLOSED

We are additionally organising an event where people will be able to ask questions about these changes, and will publicise further details in due course.

If you have any questions about this consultation, you can email info@sunnica.co.uk, write to Sunnica Energy Farm, FREEPOST SEC NEWGATE UK LOCAL or contact Sunnica by telephone on 0808 168 7925.

Respond to the consultation

We are now seeking your views on the changes and are consulting on these changes only between 6 June 2022 and 6 July 2022.

Responses to the consultation must be sent to Sunnica Ltd and not to the Planning Inspectorate. If you want to submit your views to Sunnica, you must do so in writing by one of the following means:

• By email to info@sunnica.co.uk

• By post to: FAO Sunnica Energy Farm, Freepost SEC NEWGATE UK LOCAL

Your response must be received by 23:59 on Wednesday 6 July 2022.

Any elements of responses that refer to aspects of the Scheme that are unrelated to the proposed changes will be disregarded by the project team.

Your comments will be analysed by Sunnica and any of its appointed agents. Copies may be made available in due course to the Secretary of State, the Planning Inspectorate and other relevant statutory authorities so that your comments can be considered as part of the DCO application process. We will request that your personal details are not placed on public record and will be held securely by Sunnica in accordance with data protection law and will be used solely in connection with the consultation process and subsequent examination process and, except as noted above, will not be passed to third parties.

What happens after the consultation

Sunnica will consider the consultation responses made and will have regard to them as it finalises its request to make changes to the Application. It will compile a consultation report, which sets out how it has undertaken its consultation and how regard has been had to the responses received. This will be submitted with the request to make changes to the Application. The examining authority will then decide whether to accept the request.

