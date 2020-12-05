Published: 12:00 AM December 5, 2020 Updated: 6:27 AM December 10, 2020

Stormport Professional Service of Unit 59 Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB6 3NW is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at 5 Third Drove, Little Downham, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB6 2UE.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.