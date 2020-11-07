News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
LICENSING ACT 2003

Published: 12:00 AM November 7, 2020
Notice is hereby given that Sterling Events Hire Ltd has on 3 November 2020 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence for Ginjambar 71 Wisbech Road Littleport Cambridgeshire CB6 1JJ.

The application is for the online Sale by Retail of Alcohol:

Monday to Sunday 00:00 to 00:00 hours

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 1 December 2020.

A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council’s web site

www.eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30).

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale.

