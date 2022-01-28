NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE OF AN APPLICATION FOR A DEVELOPMENT CONSENT

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11089320

ORDER BY THE PLANNING INSPECTORATE (ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FOR BUSINESS ENERGY AND INDUSTRIAL STRATEGY) UNDER SECTION 56 OF THE PLANNING ACT 2008 SUNNICA ENERGY FARM DEVELOPMENT CONSENT ORDER REGULATION 9 OF THE INFRASTRUCTURE PLANNING (APPLICATIONS: PRESCRIBED FORMS AND PROCEDURE) REGULATIONS 2009 REGULATION 16 OF THE INFRASTRUCTURE PLANNING (ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT) REGULATIONS 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (“the Secretary of State”) has accepted an application by Sunnica Limited (company number 08826077) of 2 Crossways Business Centre Bicester Road, Kingswood, Aylesbury, England, HP18 0RA (“the Applicant”) for a Development Consent Order under the Planning Act 2008 (“the Application”). The Application (Reference No. EN010106) was submitted by the Applicant to the Secretary of State c/o the Planning Inspectorate on 18 November 2021 and was accepted on 16 December 2021.

Summary of the Project

The Application is for development consent to construct, operate, maintain and decommission ground mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) panel arrays, a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and supporting infrastructure, which together comprise Sunnica Energy Farm (or “the Scheme”).

The proposed Sunnica Energy Farm is located in West Suffolk and East Cambridgeshire and would be situated across four sites:

• Sunnica East Site A which is located approximately 0.5 kilometres (km) south-east of the village of Isleham, 0.6km south-west of the village of West Row and 3.5km west of the town of Mildenhall;

• Sunnica East Site B which is located immediately south of the village of Worlington, approximately 1km east of the village of Freckenham and 1.5km south-west of the town of Mildenhall;

• Sunnica West Site A which is located immediately north of the A14 at Newmarket and approximately 0.3km east of the village of Snailwell, 1km south of the village of Chippenham and 1km west of the village of Kennett; and

• Sunnica West Site B which is approximately 0.5km north of the village of Snailwell; 1.4km south of the village of Fordham and 2km south west of the village of Chippenham.

The Scheme will be connected to a new substation extension at the existing Burwell National Grid Substation, using 132 kilovolt (kV) cables buried underground. The cables will run between Sunnica East Site A, Sunnica East Site B and Sunnica West Site A (Grid Connection Route A), and then from Sunnica West Site A to Sunnica West B and onwards to the Burwell National Grid Substation (Grid Connection Route B). The Burwell National Grid Substation will convert the 132kV electricity to 400kV. The 400kV cables will connect the Scheme to the existing Burwell National Grid Substation to allow distribution to the national transmission network.

A map showing the location of Sunnica Energy Farm can be viewed on the National Infrastructure Planning website at the following link: https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/wp-content/ipc/uploads/ projects/EN010106/EN010106-001879-SEF_ES_6.3_Figure%201-1%20Scheme%20Location.pdf

Development consent is required to the extent that development is or forms part of a nationally significant infrastructure project pursuant to sections 14(1)(a) and 15(1) and (2) of the Planning Act 2008, as an onshore generating station in England with a capacity exceeding 50 megawatts (MW). It is for this reason that the project falls within the remit of the Secretary of State’s decision making powers.

The Development Consent Order would authorise the compulsory acquisition of land, interests in land and rights over land, and the powers to use land permanently and temporarily. The Development Consent Order would also authorise the construction of temporary and permanent accesses to the Scheme, the temporary stopping up or diversion of public rights of way, street works and highway works, and the application and disapplication of certain legislation.

Environmental Impact Assessment Development:

The proposed works are environmental impact assessment (EIA) development for the purposes of the Infrastructure Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017 and accordingly an environmental statement accompanies the Application.

Application form and accompanying documents:

The application form and the accompanying documents, plans and environmental statement (ES) and Nontechnical Summary (NTS) (“Application Documents”) can be viewed and downloaded free of charge online on the Sunnica Energy Farm page of the Planning Inspectorate’s National Infrastructure Planning website under the documents tab: https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/eastern/sunnica-energyfarm/?ipcsection=docs

The Application Documents will be available to view online at least until the Secretary of State makes his decision whether or not to grant the Development Consent Order.

If you require a copy of the Application Documents to be supplied on a USB stick, this can be provided free of charge (one USB stick per household). Please use the contact details for the Applicant to request for this to be provided.

It is intended that, subject to access limitations or social distancing imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other reason, the Application Documents will be available either in hard copy or via the Sunnica Energy Farm page on the National Infrastructure Planning website (https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate. gov.uk/projects/eastern/sunnica-energy-farm/?ipcsection=docs) accessible via computer or tablet from 3 February 2022 at the following Community Access Points:

Location The documents will be available for viewing at the following times: Mildenhall Hub, Sheldrick Way, Mildenhall, Bury Saint Edmunds IP28 7JX Monday 9:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday 9:00am to 5:00pm Wednesday 10:00am to 5:00pm Thursday 9:00am to 5:00pm Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm Saturday CLOSED Sunday CLOSED Newmarket Library, 1a the Guineas, Newmarket CB8 8EQ Monday CLOSED Tuesday 8:30am to 6:00pm Wednesday 9:00am to 5:00pm Thursday 8:30am to 5:00pm Friday 8:30am to 6:30pm Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm Sunday 10:00am to 4:00pm The Beeches, 32 Mill St, Isleham, Ely CB7 5RY OPENING TIMES MAY VARY, PLEASE CONTACT VENUE Monday 10:00am to 11:00am, 6:00pm to 9:00pm Tuesday 9:00am to 8:00pm Wednesday 9:00am to 2:00pm, 4:00pm to 8:30pm Thursday 10:00am to 11:00am, 4:00pm to 5:30pm Friday 9:00am to 1:00pm Saturday PLEASE CONTACT VENUE Sunday PLEASE CONTACT VENUE Burwell Library, Village College, The Causeway, Burwell, CB25 0DU Monday 2:00pm to 5:00pm Tuesday 10:00am to 5:00pm Wednesday CLOSED Thursday 12:00pm to 7:00pm Friday 2:00pm to 5:00pm Saturday 10:00am to 1:00pm Sunday CLOSED

If you have any questions about the Application Documents, you can email info@sunnica.co.uk, write to Sunnica Energy Farm Project, Freepost SEC NEWGATE UK LOCAL, or contact the Applicant by telephone on 0808 168 7925.

The Application Documents can be supplied in hard copy format on request at a cost of:

• Consultation Report, Planning Statement and Statement of Need - £537.42;

• Environmental Statement Report Volumes 1-3 - £1,259.38; and

• Total cost for all documents (including files, covers and spines) - £4,570.44.

For any bespoke document reproduction please contact us and we will provide the cost.

Representations:

The period in which relevant representations are invited to be made to the Planning Inspectorate is between 3 February 2022 and 17 March 2022. Any representations (giving notice of any interest in, or objection to, the Application) must be made on the Planning Inspectorate’s Registration and Relevant Representation Form which can be accessed and completed online by following the relevant link: https://infrastructure. planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/eastern/sunnica-energy-farm/?ipcsection=overview

If you require guidance on, or other methods of, obtaining and completing a Planning Inspectorate Registration and Relevant Representation Form, please telephone the Planning Inspectorate on 0303 444 5000 or e-mail sunnica@planninginspectorate.gov.uk.

The Planning Inspectorate’s Advice Notice 8.2: How to register to participate in an Examination, provides further guidance on how to register and make a relevant representation and can be accessed via the following link: https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/legislation-and-advice/advice-notes/advice-note-8-2-howto-register-to-participate-in-an-examination/

Please note that representations must be received by the Planning Inspectorate by Thursday 17 March 2022.

Representations will be made public and will be subject to the Planning Inspectorate’s privacy policy at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/planning-inspectorate-privacy-notices/customer-privacy-notice



