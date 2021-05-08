News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

S&J Cars & Commercials
Notice ID: 10924424

James Packman & Sam Packman trading as S&J Cars & Commercials of 17 Second Drove, Little Downham, Ely, CB6 2UD is applying for a licence to use 17 Second Drove, Little Downham, Ely, CB6 2UD as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office. 
 

Most Read

Lib Dem newcomer Piers Coutts was elected for Ely South division, winning 1,763 votes - a 45.64% majority.

Cambridgeshire County Council

Lib Dems score notable successes in East Cambridgeshire

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Ross Peers is where ballots are being counted

Cambridgeshire County Council

Littleport tops poll for the lowest turnout in council elections

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Steve Count

Cambridgeshire County Council

Election shock: Tories lose overall control of Cambridgeshire County...

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Stagecoach park and ride

Cambridgeshire County Council

Stagecoach suspends Milton park and ride

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon