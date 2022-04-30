News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Sabertons
Notice ID: 11140766

Proposed Development at: Land at 58 Aldreth Road, Haddenham, Ely Cambs CB6 3PW Take notice that application is being made by: Ms Sally Bray For planning permission to: Proposed 2/3 bed dwelling Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted:

East Cambridgeshire District Council Local Planning Authority address:

The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory:

Mrs Gill, Abbs - Greg Saberton Design Date: 07-04-2022 Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure. ‘Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. ‘Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

