Safety First Scaffolding Services Limited

Published: 12:00 PM November 7, 2020    Updated: 7:15 PM December 14, 2020
Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Mr Steven John Willis trading as Safety First Scaffolding Services Limited of 9, Silver Street, Witcham, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB6 2LF is applying for a licence to use Station House Unit 1A, Stretnam Station Road, Wilburton, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB6 3QD as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

