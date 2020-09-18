News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Newmarket Hampers

Published: 1:03 PM September 18, 2020    Updated: 11:39 AM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

LICENSING ACT 200

Notice is hereby given that Contessa Jeffs has on 9 September 2020 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence for Newmarket Hampers Unit 4 Century Park Chettisham Ely Cambridgeshire CB6 1SA. The application is for the Sale by Retail of Alcohol: Monday to Sunday 00:00 to 00:00 hours. Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 7 October 2020. A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council’s web site www.eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30). It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale.

