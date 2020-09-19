Sutton Cuisine Ltd
LICENSING ACT 2003 New Premises Licence Application
Notice is hereby given that Sutton Cuisine Ltd has applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for a new premises licence for the following premises; 46 High Street, Sutton, Ely, Cambridgeshire, CB6 2RB. For the following proposed activities;
The sale of alcohol for ON SALE only
Monday to Saturday 1100-2300 hours and
Sundays 1200-2230 hours
Any person wishing to make representations to this application must do so in writing to the Licensing Section, East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire, CB7 4EE by 8th October 2020. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30) or on the Council’s web site www.eastcambs.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 (£5000) fine on the standard scale. www.pclicensing.co.uk
