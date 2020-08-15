News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Published: 11:00 AM August 15, 2020    Updated: 11:38 AM November 1, 2020
LICENSING ACT 2003

Notice is hereby given that Inferno BBQ Ltd has on 5 August 2020 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence for Inferno BBQ 78 Broad Street Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4BE. The application is for the provision of films, live music, performance of dance & entertainment of a similar description: Monday to Sunday 10:00 to 00:00 New Year’s Eve 10:00 to 00:30 Recorded music: Sunday to Thursday 06:30 to 00:00 Friday & Saturday 06:30 to 01:00 Christmas Eve, Boxing Day & New Year’s Eve 06:30 to 01:00 Provision of Late Night Refreshment: Sunday to Thursday 23:00 to 00:30 Friday & Saturday 23:00 to 01:30 Christmas Eve, Boxing Day & New Year’s Eve 23:00 to 01:30 Sale by Retail of Alcohol: Sunday to Thursday 10:00 to 00:00 Friday & Saturday 10:00 to 01:00 Christmas Eve, Boxing Day & New Year’s Eve 10:00 to 01:00 Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 2 September 2020. A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council’s web site www.eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30). It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale.

