Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Published: 11:00 PM September 18, 2020    Updated: 11:39 AM November 1, 2020
ORBIT TRANSPORT LTD of 27 Warren Road, St. Ives, PE27 5NX is applying for a licence to use TARMAC AGGREGATES, Common Farm, Block Fen Drove, Ely, CB6 2BW as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

