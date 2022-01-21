Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11085882

Proposed development at Fordham Level Crossing on Station Road (B1102), West of Fordham and West of where the A142 and B1102 meet.

Take notice that Network Rail Infrastructure Limited is applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for full planning permission for the installation of Red Light Safety Equipment at the Fordham Level Crossing on Station Road.

Any owner* or tenant** of the land who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Date: 20th January 2022

* ‘Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than 7 years.’

** ‘Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land. Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.