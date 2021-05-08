Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
MSG Grab Hire Ltd
Notice ID: 10925515

Michael Gadsby Trading as MSG Grab Hire Ltd of 10 Scholars Close, Manea, PE15 0HF is applying for a license to use Mount Pleasant Farm Ind Est, 68 Main Street, Pymoor, CB6 2DY as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and no trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected should make written representations to the traffic commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF stating their reasons within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide for making representations is available from the traffic commissioners office. 
 

