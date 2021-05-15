News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Public Notices

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Mrs Kelly Furness
Notice ID: 10931900

Proposed development at Mitchell’s Farm, Millfield Lane, Wilburton, CB6 3SD.

I give notice that Mrs Kelly Furness is applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission for:

Use of site as public boarding kennels (retrospective), and proposed car parking, fencing and associated works.

Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE within 21 days of his notice.

*“Owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

**“Tenant” means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

Signed: Mrs Ruth Gunton

On behalf of: PlanSurv Limited (as agent)

Date: 13.05.2021

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure. 
 

Most Read

Rainbow alliance shire hall

Cambridgeshire County Council

Opposition sign historic power sharing agreement to seize control of...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Sex attacker Trevor Wiles jailed

'Horrific ordeal' of saleswoman tied up, restrained and sexually assaulted

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Sue Ryder charity shop supervisor Raazah Faraz secretly made more than £100 in fraudulent refunds to a bank card in her name

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Charity shop supervisor fraudster must pay back £2,550

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A woman in her 30s died after she was hit by a lorry on the A14 at Milton.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman dies after being hit by lorry

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon