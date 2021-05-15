Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10931900

Proposed development at Mitchell’s Farm, Millfield Lane, Wilburton, CB6 3SD.

I give notice that Mrs Kelly Furness is applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission for:

Use of site as public boarding kennels (retrospective), and proposed car parking, fencing and associated works.

Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE within 21 days of his notice.

*“Owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

**“Tenant” means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

Signed: Mrs Ruth Gunton

On behalf of: PlanSurv Limited (as agent)

Date: 13.05.2021

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.

