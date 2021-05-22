Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10932500

Moy Park Ltd of Main Road, Anwick, Sleaford NG34 9SL is applying to change an existing licence as follows

To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at 1 Grovemere House, Lancaster Way Business Park. Ely, Cambridgeshire CB6 3NW

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

