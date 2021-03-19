News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Malco Freight Ltd
Notice ID: 10898337

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Malco Freight Ltd Trading as Malco Freight Ltd of Unit 56A, Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely CB6 3NW is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at the operating centre at Unit 56A, Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely CB6 3NW Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office. 

Most Read

Mepal Outdoor Leisure Centre. Aerial views taken on July 31st show the scope and scale of the centre

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Health and safety forces urgent demolition of Mepal Outdoor Centre

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Waterbeach Lodge Care Home has received a 'requires improvement' rating from regulator the Care Quality Commission.

Health

Care home with Covid-19 breached safety guidelines says regulator

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
University of Cambridge boat crew work out along the River Great Ouse near Ely, Cambridgeshire.

Coronavirus

World-famous Boat Race organisers urge fans to stay at home

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A design of a CAM stop.

Travel

Candidates to deliver Cambs metro reveal their plans

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon