Public Notices

Notice ID: 10898337

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Malco Freight Ltd Trading as Malco Freight Ltd of Unit 56A, Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely CB6 3NW is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at the operating centre at Unit 56A, Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely CB6 3NW Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.