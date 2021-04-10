News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Public Notices

LICENSING ACT 2003

Mad Hatters Campsite
Notice ID: 10910066

LICENSING ACT 2003

Notice is hereby given that Claire Murray has on 30 March 2021 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence for Mad Hatters Field Second Drove Queen Adelaide Cambridgeshire from 1 April to 31 October annually for: Plays, Films, Indoor Sporting Events, Boxing or Wrestling Entertainment, Live Music, Performance of Dance and Entertainment of a Similar Description: Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 23:00 hours Recorded Music: Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 20:00 hours

Late Night Refreshment: Monday to Sunday 23:00 to 05:00 hours

Sale by Retail of Alcohol: Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 00:00 hours

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 27 April 2021.

A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council’s web site www. eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30). It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale. 
 

Most Read

The Cambridge Boat Race men's team who stayed at Head Fen Country Retreat

Gallery

Holiday park 'honoured' to host Cambridge Boat Race teams

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Soham youngsters to benefit from new goalposts

Cambridgeshire County Council

Youngsters finally get their wish thanks to new goalposts

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
FP McCann

East Cambridgeshire District Council

'Lot wrong' but opponents admit concrete plant expansion defeat

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
April 1987 the Queen and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh visited Ely for a Maundy Service

Prince Philip | Gallery

Cambridgeshire mourns death of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon