Public Notices

Notice ID: 10910066

LICENSING ACT 2003

Notice is hereby given that Claire Murray has on 30 March 2021 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence for Mad Hatters Field Second Drove Queen Adelaide Cambridgeshire from 1 April to 31 October annually for: Plays, Films, Indoor Sporting Events, Boxing or Wrestling Entertainment, Live Music, Performance of Dance and Entertainment of a Similar Description: Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 23:00 hours Recorded Music: Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 20:00 hours

Late Night Refreshment: Monday to Sunday 23:00 to 05:00 hours

Sale by Retail of Alcohol: Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 00:00 hours

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 27 April 2021.

A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council’s web site www. eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30). It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale.

