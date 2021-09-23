News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Lutsi Ltd
Notice ID: 11005859

Sigitas Lutinskas trading as Lutsi Ltd of 342 Norwich Road, Wisbech, PE13 3UG is applying for a licence to use Halls Transport Ltd, 2A Black Bank Rd, Little Downham, Ely CB6 2TZ as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their user or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest Hosue, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reason, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.

