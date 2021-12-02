Public Notices

Notice ID: 11051996

LICENSING ACT 2003

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is hereby given that Laura Marshall has on 22 November 2021 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence for House of Pure 5A Buttermarket Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4NY.

The application is for: Recorded Music Monday to Sunday 10:00 to 22:15 hours

Sale by Retail of Alcohol Monday to Sunday 10:00 to 22:00 hours

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 20 December 2021.

A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council’s web site www.eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30).

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale