LICENSING ACT 2003 New Premises Licence Application

Horsley Hale Farm
Notice ID: 10951495

Notice is hereby given that Stuart James Hatton has applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for a new premises licence for the following premises: Horsley Hale Farm, Horsley Hale, Littleport, CB61ER

For the following proposed activities: Live Music, performance of Dance and Entertainment Licence, Films and recorded music Licence, Provision of Late Night Refreshments Licence and Sale by Retails of Alcohol Licence.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application must do so in writing to the Licensing Section, East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire, CB7 4EE by: 5th July 2021

The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30) or on the Council’s web site www. eastcambs.gov.uk. 
 

