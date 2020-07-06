Published: 11:41 AM July 6, 2020 Updated: 11:38 AM November 1, 2020

Notice is hereby given that Haddenham Social & Sports Club Limited has on 12 June 2020 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence for Haddenham Social & Sports Club Chewells Lane Haddenham Ely Cambridgeshire CB6 3SS. The application is for inside and outside the premises plays, films, indoor sporting events, boxing and wrestling entertainment, live music, recorded music, performance of dance, entertainment of a similar description, late night refreshment and sale by retail of alcohol: Monday to Sunday 10:00 - 00:00 Christmas Eve 10:00 - 01:00 New Year’s Eve 10:00 - 01:00 Outside entertainment to cease at 22:00.

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is hereby given that Haddenham Social & Sports Club Limited has on 12 June 2020 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence for Haddenham Social & Sports Club Chewells Lane Haddenham Ely Cambridgeshire CB6 3SS.

The application is for inside and outside the premises plays, films, indoor sporting events, boxing and wrestling entertainment, live music, recorded music, performance of dance, entertainment of a similar description, late night refreshment and sale by retail of alcohol:

Monday to Sunday 10:00 - 00:00

You may also want to watch:

Christmas Eve 10:00 - 01:00

New Year’s Eve 10:00 - 01:00

Outside entertainment to cease at 22:00.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 10 July 2020.

A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council’s web site www.eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30).

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale.