Public Notices

Notice ID: 11169950

LICENSING ACT 2003

Notice is hereby given that GC Bake Shop Ltd has on 24 June 2022 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a full variation of a premises licence for Bake Shop - General Store 30 St Marys Street Ely CB7 4ES.

The variation proposes:

the addition of internal background recorded music and the retail sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises Monday to Sunday 08:00 to 20:00 hours

the inclusion of rear garden dining area on the premises plan.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 22 July 2022.

A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council's web site www.eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30).

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale.

