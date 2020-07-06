Published: 1:16 PM July 6, 2020 Updated: 6:49 PM December 14, 2020

Gareth Virgo trading as HGV Alliance of Stuart House East Wing, Saint Johns Street, Peterborough PE1 5DD is applying for a licence to use Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely Cambridgeshire CB6 3NW as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 1 trailer.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.