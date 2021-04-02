News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Ely Wine Ltd
Notice ID: 10907389

Notice is hereby given that Ely Wine Ltd has on 29 March 2021 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence for Unit 107 Shippea Hill Self Storage Mildenhall Road Ely CB7 4SP.

The application is for the off Sale by Retail of Alcohol: Monday to Sunday 00:00 to 00:00 hours

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 26 April 2021.

A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council’s website www.eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30). It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale. 
 

