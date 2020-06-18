News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Published: 1:22 PM June 18, 2020    Updated: 11:38 AM November 1, 2020
Ely Skip Hire Ltd trading as of Last Resort, Stretham Station Road, Wilburton, Ely, Cambs CB6 3QD is applying for a licence to use Ely Skip Hire Ltd, Last Resort, Stretham Station Road, Wilburton, Ely, Cambs CB6 3QD as an operating centre for 12 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

