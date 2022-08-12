News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
LICENSING ACT 2003 New Premises License Application Notice

Ely Oriental Groceries
Notice ID: 11187987

New Premises License Application Notice

is hereby given that Tony Thommes and Adrian Lim have on 9 August 2022 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence for Ely Oriental Groceries 11 Broad Street Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4AJ.

The application is for the off Sale by Retail of Alcohol: Monday to Sunday 08:00 to 19:30 hours

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 6 September 2022.

A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council's website www.eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30).

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale. 
 

