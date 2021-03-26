News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

East Cambridgeshire District Council
Notice ID: 10902847

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at Mitchell’s Farm, Millfield Lane, Wilburton, CB6 3SD. I give notice that Mrs Fenella Cowlan is applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission for:

Use of caravans and attached structures for temporary residential use (retrospective).

Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE within 21 days of his notice. *“Owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. **“Tenant” means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land. Signed: Mrs Ruth Gunton On behalf of: PlanSurv Limited (as agent) Date: 25.03.2021 Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure. 
 

