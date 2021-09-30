News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Public Notices

LICENSING ACT 2003

Downham Isle Brewery Ltd
Notice ID: 11012878

LICENSING ACT 2003


Notice is hereby given that Downham Isle Brewery Ltd has on 20 September 2021 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence for Downham Isle Brewery 19 Main Street Littleport CB6 1PH.


The application is for the Sale by Retail of Alcohol:


Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 22:00 hours (On & Off Sales)
Monday to Sunday 00:00 to 00:00 hours (Internet Sales)


Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 18 October 2021.


A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council’s web site www.eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30).


It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale.
 

Most Read

Ajaz Akhtar, who owns Peterborough company, Caterfix, is asking individuals to go forward and get their Covid vaccine

Covid - A Year On | Video

'My wife could've died' - employer urges public to get Covid vaccine

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Police seized cannabis found at Haddenham Recreation Ground

Cambs Live

Men caught with cannabis at village park

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Liam Waters was fined for fly-tipping after his commercial waste was found dumped by the roadside in New Road, Chatteris. 

Fenland District Council

Fly-tipping fine for man who paid 'scrap dealer' £40 to dispose of fridges

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Police seize drug paraphernalia in Waterbeach

Cambs Live

Drug paraphernalia seized amid police crackdown

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon