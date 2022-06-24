News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Public Notices

LICENSING ACT 2003

C & M Clacton Ltd
Notice ID: 11166567

LICENSING ACT 2003

Notice is hereby given that C & M Clacton Ltd has on 9 June 2022 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence for El Guaca 2 Ely Leisure Village Downham Road, Ely Cambridgeshire CB6 2FE.

The application is for:
Recorded Music Monday to Sunday 12:00 to 00:00 hours; Sale by Retail of Alcohol Monday to Sunday 12:00 to 23:00 hours; Late Night Refreshment Monday to Sunday 23:00 to 00:00 hours

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 7 July 2022.

A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council's web site www. eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30).

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale. 
 

Most Read

This is an artist's impression of the proposed Orchards Green local centre in Ely.

Have your say on proposed commercial development in Ely

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire visit the July Course in Newmarket

Royal Family

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Newmarket for Cambs County Day

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Motor home burnt out in Cambridgeshire - no one injured

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police alert fire service to motor home engulfed in flames

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Custody image of Stephen Neal.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Thief stole eight M&S steaks to the value of £120

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon