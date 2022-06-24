Public Notices

Notice ID: 11166567

LICENSING ACT 2003

Notice is hereby given that C & M Clacton Ltd has on 9 June 2022 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence for El Guaca 2 Ely Leisure Village Downham Road, Ely Cambridgeshire CB6 2FE.

The application is for:

Recorded Music Monday to Sunday 12:00 to 00:00 hours; Sale by Retail of Alcohol Monday to Sunday 12:00 to 23:00 hours; Late Night Refreshment Monday to Sunday 23:00 to 00:00 hours

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 7 July 2022.

A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council's web site www. eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30).

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale.

