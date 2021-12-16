News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

Cheffins
Notice ID: 11068799

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION Proposed development at 30-36 Market Street, Ely, CB7 4LS.

I give notice that Aitus Associates Ltd is applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission for: Demolition of outbuildings, change of use of cold store, erection of four flats, and associated works.

Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE within 21 days of his notice.

*“Owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. **“Tenant” means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

Signed: Mrs Ruth Gunton On behalf of: Cheffins (as agent) Date: 16 December 2021 Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.


