LICENSING ACT 2003

Barway Services Ltd
Notice ID: 10946428

Notice is hereby given that Barway Services Ltd has on 26 May 2021 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence for Wings Hostel Staff Shop Shippea Hill Cambridgeshire CB7 4SR
The application is for the off Sale by Retail of Alcohol: Monday to Saturday 09:00 to 21:00 hours Sunday 10:00 to 16:00 hours
Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 23 June 2021.
A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council’s web site www.eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30).
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale.

