News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Public Notices

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Andy Hall
Notice ID: 11088174

Notice is hereby given that Ely Folk Festival C.I.C. has on 19 January 2022 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence for Ely Folk Festival Harlocks Farm Soham Road Stuntney Cambridgeshire CB7 5TR for 1 annual 3-consecutive-day festival between 1 April and 31 October annually for Plays, Live Music, Recorded Music, Performance of Dance, Entertainment of a Similar Description & Sale by Retail of Alcohol Friday 12:00 to 01:00 hours, Saturday 09:00 to 00:00 hours, Sunday 09:00 to 00:00 hours, Late Night refreshment, Friday 23:00 to 01:00 hours, Saturday 23:00 to 01:00 hours, Sunday 23:00 to 01:00 hours.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 16 February 2022.

A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council’s web site www. eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30).

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale.

Most Read

Crack cocaine found in Kevin Wells' Littleport home

Cambs Live News

Knife attack man hid over £3,500 of drugs at mum's home

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Fraudulent accountant Amina Musaji, of Railway Close, Burwell, has been jailed for two years.

Cambs Live News

Jail for fraudulent accountant who tried to steal £200k of employer’s money

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Christopher and Carly Easey who are both on trial following the death of Eleanor Easey.

Baby murder trial hears mother joked tot self-harmed

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Cromwell Road in Wisbech will undergo carriageway resurfacing at a cost of £679,463.

Cambridgeshire County Council

Seven places where £4.9m road maintenance has been approved

Hannah Brown

person