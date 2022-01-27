LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11088174

Notice is hereby given that Ely Folk Festival C.I.C. has on 19 January 2022 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence for Ely Folk Festival Harlocks Farm Soham Road Stuntney Cambridgeshire CB7 5TR for 1 annual 3-consecutive-day festival between 1 April and 31 October annually for Plays, Live Music, Recorded Music, Performance of Dance, Entertainment of a Similar Description & Sale by Retail of Alcohol Friday 12:00 to 01:00 hours, Saturday 09:00 to 00:00 hours, Sunday 09:00 to 00:00 hours, Late Night refreshment, Friday 23:00 to 01:00 hours, Saturday 23:00 to 01:00 hours, Sunday 23:00 to 01:00 hours.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 16 February 2022.

A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council’s web site www. eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30).

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 fine on the standard scale.