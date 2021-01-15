News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

AMA TRANS LTD
Notice ID: 10867677

ANDRZEJ STANIEWSKI trading as AMA TRANS LTD of 7 Meadow Close, Witchford CB6 2JD is applying for a licence to use HALLS TRANSPORT LTD, 2A Black Bank Road, Little Downham, Ely CB6 2TZ as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

