Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

645 Services Limited
Notice ID: 10886551

645 Services trading as 645 Services Limited of The Crescent, Wisbech, Cambridge PE13 1EH is applying to change an existing licence as follows
To keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at the operating centre at The Potter Group, Queen Adelaide, Ely CB7 4UB.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

