Published: 2:37 PM January 14, 2021 Updated: 2:38 PM January 14, 2021

Cambridge has been voted the most likely UK city to survive a zombie apocalypse. - Credit: cottonbro/Pexels

A Cambridgeshire city has been voted the most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse thanks to its links to farming and number of parks.

SaveOnEnergy has used in index-based points system to determine which city would survive the fictional horror attack – and now the results are in.

Thanks to wind farms, electric vehicle chargers and a number of recycling centres, Cambridge has been crowned the number one city for apocalypse survivors.

“Cambridge is the most self-sustaining city and ranks as the best place to survive an apocalypse,” said a spokesperson for SaveOnEnergy.

“It’s home to the most onshore wind farms, 24, and recycling centres in the UK, 5.68 per 100,000 of the population.

“Meaning that those looking to self-sustain are more likely to be successful in producing their own energy and reusing waste!”

Following in second place is Swansea, with the city collecting 341 points.

Surviving an apocalypse in Swansea would be made easier as they have the largest number of open park space, 45.8 parks per 100,000 of the population.

Collecting just 82 points, Oxford is the worst city to live in if there was a zombie apocalypse due to the lack of wind farms and farmers.

To read the full breakdown, visit: www.saveonenergy.com/uk/best-cities-to-survive-a-zombie-apocalypse/