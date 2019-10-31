Improved city bus route to 'Zip' around Ely thanks to additional developer funding - new and hourly stops are coming

The 'Ely Zipper' bus service has been improved thanks to additional funding and support from local councillors. Picture: Archant/Archive Archant/Archive

A popular Cambridgeshire city bus service has been improved thanks to extra funding and support from local councillors.

The 'Ely Zipper' service will now include hourly stops at Wellington Road and a new bus stop will be made at the Lancaster Way Business Park.

The improved bus service comes due to additional developer funding, the help of councillors Bill Hunt and Anna Bailey and East Cambridgeshire District Council.

After a procurement process, the enhanced service at Lancaster Way Business Park will continue to be operated by Dews Coaches.

This service allows a connection between Ely Station and Lancaster Way in five to seven minutes.

It will start in Ely, go via the train station, stopping at the new bus-stop at Wellington Road and will continue as normal.

Cllr Bill Hunt, councillor for Soham South and Haddenham, said: "This is excellent news for the business park.

"The Zipper will allow extra workers to come to work by train - providing great links to the train station."

The first Ely Zipper journey will arrive at Wellington Road at 7.40am and the last service will return at 6.10pm.

A special Ely Market Street/Ely Station/Lancaster Way season ticket will also be available on the bus - one month's travel for £20 or four months for £55.00.