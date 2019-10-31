Advanced search

Improved city bus route to 'Zip' around Ely thanks to additional developer funding - new and hourly stops are coming

31 October, 2019 - 08:30
The ‘Ely Zipper’ bus service has been improved thanks to additional funding and support from local councillors. Picture: Archant/Archive

The 'Ely Zipper' bus service has been improved thanks to additional funding and support from local councillors. Picture: Archant/Archive

Archant/Archive

A popular Cambridgeshire city bus service has been improved thanks to extra funding and support from local councillors.

The 'Ely Zipper' service will now include hourly stops at Wellington Road and a new bus stop will be made at the Lancaster Way Business Park.

The improved bus service comes due to additional developer funding, the help of councillors Bill Hunt and Anna Bailey and East Cambridgeshire District Council.

After a procurement process, the enhanced service at Lancaster Way Business Park will continue to be operated by Dews Coaches.

You may also want to watch:

This service allows a connection between Ely Station and Lancaster Way in five to seven minutes.

It will start in Ely, go via the train station, stopping at the new bus-stop at Wellington Road and will continue as normal.

Cllr Bill Hunt, councillor for Soham South and Haddenham, said: "This is excellent news for the business park.

"The Zipper will allow extra workers to come to work by train - providing great links to the train station."

The first Ely Zipper journey will arrive at Wellington Road at 7.40am and the last service will return at 6.10pm.

A special Ely Market Street/Ely Station/Lancaster Way season ticket will also be available on the bus - one month's travel for £20 or four months for £55.00.

Most Read

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

‘It could happen to anyone’ – Ely mother whose husband saved her life after her heart stopped raises awareness of CPR

Mum raises awareness of life-saving CPR after cardiac arrest. Charlotte Salmons, 33, with husband James and Grace and Alfie. Picture: EAAA

Little Downham man, 45, charged with theft, criminal damage and assault

Little Downham man, 45, charged with two counts of theft from a shop, two counts of criminal damage and common assault. He was arrested in Ely on Friday October 25 and will appear in court today (October 28). Picture: POLICE.

Uninsured driver spotted cruising ‘in odd manner’ through Littleport has Audi car seized by police

A driver had their car seized after police spotted them cruising ‘in an odd manner’ with no insurance in Littleport on Saturday (October 26). Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK.

Ely Fireworks returns to Cherry Hill in November - here’s everything you need to know

Ely Fireworks returns to Cherry Hill in November - here’s everything you need to know. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Most Read

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

‘It could happen to anyone’ – Ely mother whose husband saved her life after her heart stopped raises awareness of CPR

Mum raises awareness of life-saving CPR after cardiac arrest. Charlotte Salmons, 33, with husband James and Grace and Alfie. Picture: EAAA

Little Downham man, 45, charged with theft, criminal damage and assault

Little Downham man, 45, charged with two counts of theft from a shop, two counts of criminal damage and common assault. He was arrested in Ely on Friday October 25 and will appear in court today (October 28). Picture: POLICE.

Uninsured driver spotted cruising ‘in odd manner’ through Littleport has Audi car seized by police

A driver had their car seized after police spotted them cruising ‘in an odd manner’ with no insurance in Littleport on Saturday (October 26). Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK.

Ely Fireworks returns to Cherry Hill in November - here’s everything you need to know

Ely Fireworks returns to Cherry Hill in November - here’s everything you need to know. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Latest from the Ely Standard

Improved city bus route to ‘Zip’ around Ely thanks to additional developer funding – new and hourly stops are coming

The ‘Ely Zipper’ bus service has been improved thanks to additional funding and support from local councillors. Picture: Archant/Archive

TV and radio writer Richard Pinto visits King’s Ely to inspire young people during this year’s James Bowman Lecture

Television and radio’s Richard Pinto (centre) inspired children at King’s Ely during the 2019 James Bowman Lecture. Picture: Supplied/King’s Ely

Combined authority bosses will not be declaring climate change emergency, says Mayor Palmer

No plans to declare climate change emergency for combined authority, says Mayor James Palmer. Pictured here at the overview and scrutiny committee meeting on October 28. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER

Ely Muslims want to re-develop terraced house for £400,000 community centre

34 Broad Street Ely which could be home to the Ely Muslim Community if East Cambs Council grants planning permission for change of use and a rear extension. Picture; ECDC/GOOGLE

Investment of £350,000 to install new water main in Littleport - road closures will be in place

Investment of £350,000 to install new water main in Littleport. Road closures will be in place along Ten Mile Bank. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists