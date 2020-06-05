Advanced search

‘World’s safest coach’ aims to prevent spread of COVID-19 through contact tracing, driver PPE, regular deep cleaning and virus-reducing air purifiers

PUBLISHED: 14:59 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 05 June 2020

Bus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to launch the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELO

Bus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to launch the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELO

A no-contact policy, PPE for drivers, regular deep cleaning, limited capacity onboard and virus-reducing air purifiers are among the ways “the world’s safest coach” hopes to get Cambridgeshire people back to work safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELO

The coach, which has air filtration and wet fogging systems to clean 99 per cent of air particles, is the result of a partnership between coach operator Greys of Ely and bus-share company Zeelo.

Grey’s of Ely director Richard Grey said: “Together, we have been a safe space for Amazon riders in Peterborough and are now ready for any other company that may be considering bringing their staff back in a safe manner.”

Bus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELOBus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELO

Other safety measures that have been implemented include an app to enable social distancing and contact tracing. The full list of measures implemented is below:

• Eco3 air purifiers installed in vehicles - filters clean 99 per cent of the air particles by reducing harmful virus particles and CO2 particles, reducing the risk of respiratory transmission

Bus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELOBus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELO

• ULV Wet Fogging System applied after each operational day, which is active against removing virus and bacteria within five minutes of application

• All services will be fully sanitised before and after each journey by trained drivers

Bus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELOBus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELO

• Drivers will be equipped with PPE to reduce the risk of infection spreading and passengers will be encouraged to use face coverings

• There will be a no-contact policy onboard – drivers will check riders passes without contact to riders or their phones

Bus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELOBus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELO

• The number of people on vehicles will be capped so that every member of staff has 2 meters spacing around them to reduce social interaction

• Hand sanitiser will be offered on all services for riders

Bus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELOBus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELO

• Various service options are available – including taking people from temporary accommodation such as hotels as well as residential locations.

Zeelo say the Eco3 air purifier, which can be fitted to any coach equipped with air-conditioning, works by releasing negative ions and ozone into the interior airflow of the coach. This causes virus-bearing particles to fall out of suspension, and attacks the viruses themselves.

Bus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELOBus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELO

They add that Eco3 also reduces odours, and the levels of microbes, spores and allergens, in the coach interior.

Bus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELOBus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELO

Bus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELOBus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELO

Bus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELOBus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELO

Bus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELOBus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to unveil the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELO

