‘World’s safest coach’ aims to prevent spread of COVID-19 through contact tracing, driver PPE, regular deep cleaning and virus-reducing air purifiers

Bus-share company Zeelo has teamed up with Cambridgeshire-based coach operator Greys of Ely to launch the 'world's safest coach'. Picture: ZEELO Archant

A no-contact policy, PPE for drivers, regular deep cleaning, limited capacity onboard and virus-reducing air purifiers are among the ways “the world’s safest coach” hopes to get Cambridgeshire people back to work safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

The coach, which has air filtration and wet fogging systems to clean 99 per cent of air particles, is the result of a partnership between coach operator Greys of Ely and bus-share company Zeelo.

Grey’s of Ely director Richard Grey said: “Together, we have been a safe space for Amazon riders in Peterborough and are now ready for any other company that may be considering bringing their staff back in a safe manner.”

Other safety measures that have been implemented include an app to enable social distancing and contact tracing. The full list of measures implemented is below:

• Eco3 air purifiers installed in vehicles - filters clean 99 per cent of the air particles by reducing harmful virus particles and CO2 particles, reducing the risk of respiratory transmission

• ULV Wet Fogging System applied after each operational day, which is active against removing virus and bacteria within five minutes of application

• All services will be fully sanitised before and after each journey by trained drivers

• Drivers will be equipped with PPE to reduce the risk of infection spreading and passengers will be encouraged to use face coverings

• There will be a no-contact policy onboard – drivers will check riders passes without contact to riders or their phones

• The number of people on vehicles will be capped so that every member of staff has 2 meters spacing around them to reduce social interaction

• Hand sanitiser will be offered on all services for riders

• Various service options are available – including taking people from temporary accommodation such as hotels as well as residential locations.

Zeelo say the Eco3 air purifier, which can be fitted to any coach equipped with air-conditioning, works by releasing negative ions and ozone into the interior airflow of the coach. This causes virus-bearing particles to fall out of suspension, and attacks the viruses themselves.

They add that Eco3 also reduces odours, and the levels of microbes, spores and allergens, in the coach interior.

