Advanced search

Former veterinary nursing assistant is heading to Ely - in her role as one of 16 new recruits to Cambridgeshire Police

PUBLISHED: 10:56 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 23 October 2019

Former veterinary nursing assistant Zara Oakley graduated as a police officer in front of proud friends and family. She will be based in Ely so if you see her out and about feel free to stop her for a chat.

Former veterinary nursing assistant Zara Oakley graduated as a police officer in front of proud friends and family. She will be based in Ely so if you see her out and about feel free to stop her for a chat.

Archant

A former veterinary nursing assistant is heading to Ely - but in her new role as one of the 16 latest recruits to join Cambridgeshire police.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has welcomed 16 new recruits - including a former financial advisor, veterinary nursing assistant and McDonald’s manager - to its ranks. Picture: POLICE.Cambridgeshire Constabulary has welcomed 16 new recruits - including a former financial advisor, veterinary nursing assistant and McDonald’s manager - to its ranks. Picture: POLICE.

Zara Oakley, who graduated as a constable in front of proud friends and family, will be based at Ely police station.

Among other new recruits are a former financial advisor, a McDonald's manager and a soldier.

Chief constable Nick Dean told them: "All of you have done tremendously well. "Many people apply to work for the police, especially here in Cambridgeshire, but only a small percentage make it through the process.

"Becoming a warranted police officer comes with accountability and responsibility both on and off duty, but the rewards of entering policing are there.

You may also want to watch:

"Never lose sight of the varied, exciting, enjoyable and challenging career you have all entered.

"You are now in a position to make a difference and my advice to you is to go out there and do just that."

It was the force's sixth passing out parade of the year, bringing the number of new recruits since July to 76.

Most Read

Fitting tribute to ‘much-respected’ Soham man as new £15 million easyJet plane is named after the late engineer

A new multi-million pound easyJet plane has been named after a much-loved Soham man � Frazer Lofts � after he died from cancer. Picture: Supplied/easyJet/Facebook

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

‘Most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK’ sells for a record-breaking £328,600

The UK auction record for a vintage or classic tractor was smashed when the 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor sold for £328,600 in Sutton. The 1903 IVEL Agricultural Motor 2cylinder petrol TRACTOR Reg. No. AO 385 Serial No: 131 is pictured. Picture: CHEFFINS.

‘Best day ever’ says Ross Taylor as he welcomes HRH the Princess Royal to 90 minute tour of Corkers Crisps near Ely

HRH The Princess Royal on a visit to Corkers Crisps at Little Downham. She stepped from the helicopter to be warmly greeted by company bosses as she visited the factory and met workers. Picture; ROB BARTON

Man, 27, arrested today in Soham for making threats to kill, using force to gain entry and possessing a two foot long rusty knife

Police discovered this long bladed knife in the boot of a man's car after they arrested him in Avocet Grove, Soham, on suspicion of aggravated bodily harm, using violence to secure entry, making threats to kill, being in possession with intent to supply class B drugs and driving while disqualified. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/ TWITTER.

Most Read

Fitting tribute to ‘much-respected’ Soham man as new £15 million easyJet plane is named after the late engineer

A new multi-million pound easyJet plane has been named after a much-loved Soham man � Frazer Lofts � after he died from cancer. Picture: Supplied/easyJet/Facebook

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

‘Most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK’ sells for a record-breaking £328,600

The UK auction record for a vintage or classic tractor was smashed when the 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor sold for £328,600 in Sutton. The 1903 IVEL Agricultural Motor 2cylinder petrol TRACTOR Reg. No. AO 385 Serial No: 131 is pictured. Picture: CHEFFINS.

‘Best day ever’ says Ross Taylor as he welcomes HRH the Princess Royal to 90 minute tour of Corkers Crisps near Ely

HRH The Princess Royal on a visit to Corkers Crisps at Little Downham. She stepped from the helicopter to be warmly greeted by company bosses as she visited the factory and met workers. Picture; ROB BARTON

Man, 27, arrested today in Soham for making threats to kill, using force to gain entry and possessing a two foot long rusty knife

Police discovered this long bladed knife in the boot of a man's car after they arrested him in Avocet Grove, Soham, on suspicion of aggravated bodily harm, using violence to secure entry, making threats to kill, being in possession with intent to supply class B drugs and driving while disqualified. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/ TWITTER.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Former veterinary nursing assistant is heading to Ely - in her role as one of 16 new recruits to Cambridgeshire Police

Former veterinary nursing assistant Zara Oakley graduated as a police officer in front of proud friends and family. She will be based in Ely so if you see her out and about feel free to stop her for a chat.

Man, 27, arrested today in Soham for making threats to kill, using force to gain entry and possessing a two foot long rusty knife

Police discovered this long bladed knife in the boot of a man's car after they arrested him in Avocet Grove, Soham, on suspicion of aggravated bodily harm, using violence to secure entry, making threats to kill, being in possession with intent to supply class B drugs and driving while disqualified. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/ TWITTER.

Fitting tribute to ‘much-respected’ Soham man as new £15 million easyJet plane is named after the late engineer

A new multi-million pound easyJet plane has been named after a much-loved Soham man � Frazer Lofts � after he died from cancer. Picture: Supplied/easyJet/Facebook

‘Most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK’ sells for a record-breaking £328,600

The UK auction record for a vintage or classic tractor was smashed when the 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor sold for £328,600 in Sutton. The 1903 IVEL Agricultural Motor 2cylinder petrol TRACTOR Reg. No. AO 385 Serial No: 131 is pictured. Picture: CHEFFINS.

Here are some of the 32 furry animals rescued from cruelty, neglect and abandonment by the RSPCA in Cambridgeshire last year alone

Here are a handful of the 32 furry animals saved from abandonment or cruelty by the RSPCA in Cambridgeshire last year alone. Picture: Supplied/RSPCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists