Former veterinary nursing assistant is heading to Ely - in her role as one of 16 new recruits to Cambridgeshire Police

A former veterinary nursing assistant is heading to Ely - but in her new role as one of the 16 latest recruits to join Cambridgeshire police.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has welcomed 16 new recruits - including a former financial advisor, veterinary nursing assistant and McDonald’s manager - to its ranks. Picture: POLICE. Cambridgeshire Constabulary has welcomed 16 new recruits - including a former financial advisor, veterinary nursing assistant and McDonald’s manager - to its ranks. Picture: POLICE.

Zara Oakley, who graduated as a constable in front of proud friends and family, will be based at Ely police station.

Among other new recruits are a former financial advisor, a McDonald's manager and a soldier.

Chief constable Nick Dean told them: "All of you have done tremendously well. "Many people apply to work for the police, especially here in Cambridgeshire, but only a small percentage make it through the process.

"Becoming a warranted police officer comes with accountability and responsibility both on and off duty, but the rewards of entering policing are there.

"Never lose sight of the varied, exciting, enjoyable and challenging career you have all entered.

"You are now in a position to make a difference and my advice to you is to go out there and do just that."

It was the force's sixth passing out parade of the year, bringing the number of new recruits since July to 76.