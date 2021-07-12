Published: 3:36 PM July 12, 2021 Updated: 3:43 PM July 12, 2021

Ten-year-old Zachary raised £65 for the Ely and District branch of Cats Protection by giving up chocolate and sweets for a month. - Credit: CATS PROTECTION ELY

A 10-year-old boy raised £65 for the Ely and District branch of Cats Protection by giving up chocolate, sweets and biscuits for a month.

Inspired by his love for his cat Schnitzel, whom his family adopted from the Ely branch in October 2019, Zachary wanted to help the charity in any way he could.

"Giving up chocolate, sweets and biscuits for four weeks was quite a feat for him as he has a very sweet tooth," said his mum Glenda.

Theresa Langford, branch co-ordinator, added: “We wanted to say thank you so much to Zachary and his family, including the gorgeous Schnitzel, for their support of the branch.

"We really could not care for the cats of Ely and the surrounding villages if we did not have the help of our local supporters.

"Their help is particularly important during the pandemic as it has forced a stop to almost all our fundraising activities."



