Boy, 10, gives up sweets and chocolate for cat charity
- Credit: CATS PROTECTION ELY
A 10-year-old boy raised £65 for the Ely and District branch of Cats Protection by giving up chocolate, sweets and biscuits for a month.
Inspired by his love for his cat Schnitzel, whom his family adopted from the Ely branch in October 2019, Zachary wanted to help the charity in any way he could.
"Giving up chocolate, sweets and biscuits for four weeks was quite a feat for him as he has a very sweet tooth," said his mum Glenda.
Theresa Langford, branch co-ordinator, added: “We wanted to say thank you so much to Zachary and his family, including the gorgeous Schnitzel, for their support of the branch.
"We really could not care for the cats of Ely and the surrounding villages if we did not have the help of our local supporters.
You may also want to watch:
"Their help is particularly important during the pandemic as it has forced a stop to almost all our fundraising activities."
Most Read
- 1 ‘Distressed cries’ of beagles fuel animal research unit protest
- 2 Young mum who brought joy to care home dies at 35
- 3 Burglars steal cash box from village Co-op
- 4 Covid blow to pub forced to close and cancel Euro 2020 final
- 5 Man wanted for theft of jewellery
- 6 18 in police custody from last night, not making it home
- 7 Mass PCR testing to start after rise in Covid-19 cases
- 8 Village leads the way in providing local people with homes
- 9 Flash floods cause mayhem in city
- 10 Fans flock to roar England into Euro 2020 final