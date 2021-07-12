News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Boy, 10, gives up sweets and chocolate for cat charity

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:36 PM July 12, 2021    Updated: 3:43 PM July 12, 2021
Zachary raised £65 for the Ely and District branch of Cats Protection by giving up chocolate and sweets for a month.

A 10-year-old boy raised £65 for the Ely and District branch of Cats Protection by giving up chocolate, sweets and biscuits for a month.

Inspired by his love for his cat Schnitzel, whom his family adopted from the Ely branch in October 2019, Zachary wanted to help the charity in any way he could.

Zachary meeting Lesley, one of the volunteers, on their stall at Ely Market in June 2021.

"Giving up chocolate, sweets and biscuits for four weeks was quite a feat for him as he has a very sweet tooth," said his mum Glenda.

Theresa Langford, branch co-ordinator, added: “We wanted to say thank you so much to Zachary and his family, including the gorgeous Schnitzel, for their support of the branch.

Ely fundraiser Zachary with his cat Schnitzel

"We really could not care for the cats of Ely and the surrounding villages if we did not have the help of our local supporters.

"Their help is particularly important during the pandemic as it has forced a stop to almost all our fundraising activities."


