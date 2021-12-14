Young people can have their say on what it's like to live in East Cambridgeshire in a new survey that's open until December 20. - Credit: East Cambridgeshire District Council

A new survey has launched for young people in East Cambridgeshire, asking them to share their views on what life is like in the area.

Run by East Cambridgeshire District Council, those who take part will be asked how they spend their leisure time as well as the impact of Covid-19 for them.

The survey responses will allow the council to understand young people’s needs, aspirations and desires as well as any issues that they face.

Cllr Julia Huffer, chair of the operational services committee at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “We want to find out more about how young people are spending their leisure time and where they meet their friends.

“We are also asking questions about the facilities they currently use and what stops them, if anything, from doing what they enjoy.

She added: “Restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have meant the last two years have been tough on young people.

“Many had to change the way they socialise or have stopped using or had to cut down on the number of clubs and leisure facilities they enjoy.

“Taking this into account, we want to find out if the way young people spend their free time has changed because of Covid-19 and, if so, how.”

The survey findings will be considered by the council and its partner organisations when striving to meet the needs of the district’s 22,000 young people in the future.

Following feedback from last year’s survey, a youth action plan was developed by the council.

The council is now also working in partnership with the youth advisory board for Fenland and East Cambridgeshire to update its website so that it clearly signposts and raises awareness of youth services.

Cllr Lis Every, who is a strong supporter of the council’s new youth action plan, said: “I would strongly encourage as many young people as possible to take part in the survey.

“Feedback will help us understand what is important for young people today and will help us work more closely with them and with partner agencies to address their needs.”

Anyone aged five to 18 can take part in the survey, which can be accessed online.

The survey runs until December 20.