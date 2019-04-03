Advanced search

Youth centre project in Stretham gets High Sheriff’s Award for inspiring youngsters

03 April, 2019 - 10:20
Members of Motiv8 and their youth workers are celebrating after getting a High Sheriff's Award. Picture: JANET PARISH.

A youth centre project in Stretham has won a High Sheriff’s Award at a ceremony hosted by TV personality Carol Vorderman.

Motiv8 and their youth workers were honoured for inspiring youngsters through activities including cooking, air hockey and sports nights.

The award was presented by the outgoing High Sheriff Dr Andrew Harter CBE, to Joy Sennitt and Roy Seymour, ambassadors of Stretham Youth Centre.

Donna Bright, senior youth worker, said: “Everyone is delighted at receiving the award and we are looking forward to celebrating properly in the near future by having a meal together at the youth centre – the young people’s favourite activity.”

Motiv8, is a drop-in youth club for young people aged 13 to 25 who have a disability.

The group also go out on trips and attend events.

The sessions run from Stretham Youth Centre, 73 High street, Stretham, CB6 3LD on Wednesdays from 7pm to 9pm.

If you know of someone who would like to become involved in Motiv8 as a member or volunteer, please ring or text 07734252288 or visit www.strethamyouthcentre.com

