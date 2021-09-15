Published: 12:43 PM September 15, 2021

Youngsters aged eight and above attended Youth Acts UP summer workshop held on August 9-13 in Little Downham. - Credit: Carol Hebbard

Youngsters enjoyed a week of drama games, voice projections and songs and dances at Youth Acts UP summer workshop.

Children aged eight and above attended the five-day workshop held in the village hall and community rooms in Little Downham.

The week was funded by a Celebrate 25 lottery grant, and featured popular team drama games and warm up exercises.

It was based around pantomime and what the audience expects from the cast.

A mini show was performed on the last day to parents, grandparents and carers.

One parent said: “The show at the end was fantastic and it was lovely to see all their talents.”

“Thank you to Becky and Carol for making the week fun with variety,” added another.

Plans were announced for an upcoming pantomime written by local author, Peter Crussell.

If your child is interested, auditions are on September 18, 10:30am-12:30pm.

Contact rebekahsmith2021@outlook.com for more information.