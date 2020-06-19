Advanced search

Pandemic... what pandemic? Ely Tigers youngsters receive personal gift to mark hard work

PUBLISHED: 12:39 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 19 June 2020

Players from the minis section at Ely Tigers will each receive a ball to show for their hard work throughout the season. Picture: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Players from the minis section at Ely Tigers will each receive a ball to show for their hard work throughout the season. Picture: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

They may not have been able to celebrate in traditional style, but that will not stop these youngsters from receiving something for their efforts.

Players from the minis section at Ely Tigers will each receive a ball to show for their hard work throughout the season. Picture: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUBPlayers from the minis section at Ely Tigers will each receive a ball to show for their hard work throughout the season. Picture: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

It’s an annual ritual that boys and girls from Ely Tigers Rugby Club’s minis section would receive a trophy at their end-of-season party, but this was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of this, Christian Griffin, minis chairman, thought of doing something a little different to yesteryear while still being able to show appreciation towards the players.

So, instead of trophies, and following approval by the club’s committee, they have decided to send each of their players, from under 6s to under 12s, their very own rugby ball... all 195 of them.

“As our season was cut short and we missed out on the awards presentation day, we wanted to do something extra for our players to mark the end of this season and start them thinking about the summer holidays and preparing for next season,” Griffin said.

Players from the minis section at Ely Tigers will each receive a ball to show for their hard work throughout the season. Picture: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUBPlayers from the minis section at Ely Tigers will each receive a ball to show for their hard work throughout the season. Picture: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

“As a club, we recognise that COVID-19 has been very challenging for people all over the globe and certainly on our local rugby community.

“We think this will help all of our players keep up their physical and mental health, and also their love of rugby!”

The youngsters, known as ‘Tiger Cubs’, have already been getting involved with fun challenges while at home, such as passing toilet roll or a loaf of bread, before sharing their videos on social media.

Chris Day, club chairman, is happy something could be done to keep their youngsters smiling.

Players from the minis section at Ely Tigers will each receive a ball to show for their hard work throughout the season. Picture: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUBPlayers from the minis section at Ely Tigers will each receive a ball to show for their hard work throughout the season. Picture: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

“It was a real shame we couldn’t all be together to celebrate this year, but this new initiative is certainly a very good alternative!” he said.

“We are immensely proud of our young Tiger Cubs. Their numbers continue to grow year on year and they always have smile on their faces, despite the early start and changeable English weather!”

The balls, which will be delivered this weekend, were supplied by Tigers’ equipment supplier RAM Rugby, who were more than happy to help in quick time.

Tristan Aylward, managing director at RAM Rugby, said: “We were delighted to support Ely Tigers initiative to donate rugby balls to their minis to both help them practice at home and more importantly still feel part of the Ely Tigers family.”

Players from the minis section at Ely Tigers will each receive a ball to show for their hard work throughout the season. Picture: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUBPlayers from the minis section at Ely Tigers will each receive a ball to show for their hard work throughout the season. Picture: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Players from the minis section at Ely Tigers will each receive a ball to show for their hard work throughout the season. Picture: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUBPlayers from the minis section at Ely Tigers will each receive a ball to show for their hard work throughout the season. Picture: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Players from the minis section at Ely Tigers will each receive a ball to show for their hard work throughout the season. Picture: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUBPlayers from the minis section at Ely Tigers will each receive a ball to show for their hard work throughout the season. Picture: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

