Ely Rock Eels are ‘out of this world’ as youngsters get involved in bank holiday fun

PUBLISHED: 11:18 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 01 September 2020

Ely Rock Eels held their ‘out of this world’ event over the August bank holiday weekend, where youngsters found a range of rocks in the city. Picture: SUPPLIED/FLEUR PATTEN

From Star Wars characters to space pizza, residents in Ely were out in force to find as many rocks as they could over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The ‘out of this world’ event, organised by Ely Rock Eels member Sarah Follett, enabled children and their families to hunt for rocks painted by Sarah and other group members hidden on Cathedral View.

Those taking part in the hunt were encouraged to share their finds on the Ely Rock Eels Facebook page from the event, which was postponed having originally been planned for before the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking after the event, Sarah said: “It really does make a year of rocks worthwhile. Seeing people walking and hunting, chatting to everyone as they go around; seeing happy faces, excited voices, kids chatting and laughing and having fun together.

“You need to come by next time and soak up the atmosphere. Rejuvenating!”

