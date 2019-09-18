Advanced search

Littleport youngster Ollie, 12, raises more than £480 for Alzheimer's Society after taking part in 20-mile fundraising bike ride

18 September, 2019 - 09:41
Ollie Holmes of Littleport (pictured) raised more than £480 as he took part in a fundraising bike ride for Alzheimer’s Society. Picture: Supplied

Ollie Holmes of Littleport (pictured) raised more than £480 as he took part in a fundraising bike ride for Alzheimer's Society. Picture: Supplied



A youngster from East Cambridgeshire has raised more than £480 for Alzheimer's Society during a charity bike ride.

Ollie Holmes took on the gruelling task of cycling 20 miles in aid of the charity which provides care for those suffering with dementia, something his grandmother is suffering with.

The 12-year-old cycled on various roads around Littleport with his dad and uncle; they all completed the charity ride in less than two hours.

After the ride on Sunday, September 1, Ollie said: "I enjoyed doing the ride for the Alzheimer's Society but found the last three miles hard.

"I decided to ride for the charity as my nanny has the disease and wanted to help in some way. The best bit was my nanny was there when I finished."

Young Ollie raised a total of £482 for the charity and the money has already go to the charity so they can continue their much-needed service.

Jade Smith, events fundraising manager for the charity, said "We are extremely grateful to Ollie for all the time and energy he has put into this ride for the Alzheimer's Society."

