Advanced search

Rugby talent bids to combat mental health stigma with second lockdown fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 11:34 11 November 2020

Will Garner (pictured) aims to complete 5,691 press-ups to raise funds for mental health charity Mind, his second fundraiser during lockdown this year. Pictures: SUPPLIED/WILL GARNER

Will Garner (pictured) aims to complete 5,691 press-ups to raise funds for mental health charity Mind, his second fundraiser during lockdown this year. Pictures: SUPPLIED/WILL GARNER

Archant

A young rugby talent is aiming to complete nearly 5,700 press-ups within a month in a bid to help people struggling with mental health issues.

Will Garner (pictured) aims to complete 5,691 press-ups to raise funds for mental health charity Mind, his second fundraiser during lockdown this year. Picture: SUPPLIED/WILL GARNERWill Garner (pictured) aims to complete 5,691 press-ups to raise funds for mental health charity Mind, his second fundraiser during lockdown this year. Picture: SUPPLIED/WILL GARNER

Will Garner started his fundraising challenge for Mind on November 5 when lockdown began, and plans to reach 5,691 press-ups by December 5.

Will, who is Colts captain at Ely Tigers, aims to represent each person who committed suicide in England and Wales last year with each press-up, and had set an initial fundraising target of £500.

That sum was smashed within three hours of the fundraising page being launched, and has already raised over his revised target of £1,000.

“In 2019, I found on the Office for National Statistics that 5,691 people had committed suicide, so I decided to do one press-up for each person,” Will said.

Will Garner (pictured) aims to complete 5,691 press-ups to raise funds for mental health charity Mind, his second fundraiser during lockdown this year. Picture: SUPPLIED/WILL GARNERWill Garner (pictured) aims to complete 5,691 press-ups to raise funds for mental health charity Mind, his second fundraiser during lockdown this year. Picture: SUPPLIED/WILL GARNER

“I have noticed on the news that lockdown and Covid had a bad effect on mental health, such as being isolated from family members and increased stress.

“I thought Mind would be a good cause to raise money for and press-ups would be a good thing to do.”

This is not the first lockdown fundraiser that the 17-year-old has done.

During the previous lockdown earlier this year, Will raised £900 for NHS Charities by rowing 100km over five days on his father’s rowing machine, something he felt was tricky to achieve.

Will Garner (pictured) aims to complete 5,691 press-ups to raise funds for mental health charity Mind, his second fundraiser during lockdown this year. Picture: SUPPLIED/WILL GARNERWill Garner (pictured) aims to complete 5,691 press-ups to raise funds for mental health charity Mind, his second fundraiser during lockdown this year. Picture: SUPPLIED/WILL GARNER

“I have always wanted to do something like this and saw both lockdowns as a great opportunity to do something big,” he said.

“I aim for about 200 push-ups a day. I’m finding the press-ups okay, I’m spreading them across the day, so a hundred in the morning and a hundred in the evening.

“It’s more tough than the first challenge, but I can see myself completing it.”

MORE: Tigers hand over donation to Princess of Wales minor injuries unit to say #ThankyouNHS

As well as family and friends, Will has also received support from the club he joined at 11-years-old.

“We’re all hugely proud of Will,” Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said. “He’s a very driven young man with a level of maturity beyond his years.

“We have every confidence in him achieving his goal and wish him the best of luck.”

Will, who studies at Hills Road Sixth Form in Cambridge, is now aiming to reach £2,000, but for him, it’s not all about the money.

“I think it’s making more people aware of the services available and just helping provide as much support as they can,” he said.

“I think lowering the number of people I am representing would be the ultimate goal. It’s deeply saddening and if this could help lower that number, that is what will make me happy.”

To donate, visit Will’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/william-garner2.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Family left heartbroken after sudden death of 21-year-old man

Photos released by the family of James Rogers, 21, who was found dead by the ambulance service called to a house in Littleport on November 4. Picture; FAMILY

Village site which won permission for 52 homes sold off an asking price of £2m

Jonathan Stiff, Director at Cheffins in Ely said of Fordham land sale: “By advising the landowners throughout the whole process, we maximised the value of the land and ensured that it reached its full potential.

79 schools across Cambridgeshire report confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: The safety of our children, their families and our school staff is, and always will be, our top priority. Picture: PA IMAGES

Woman dies in crash after car collides with wall

Police are appealing for information after a woman died in a crash on Longstanton Road, between Longstanton and Over. Pictures: Google Street View

Primary school closes from today as staff self-isolate

Cottenham Primary School is closed today as staff are self isolating because of Covid-19. Pictures: Google Street View

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Family left heartbroken after sudden death of 21-year-old man

Photos released by the family of James Rogers, 21, who was found dead by the ambulance service called to a house in Littleport on November 4. Picture; FAMILY

Village site which won permission for 52 homes sold off an asking price of £2m

Jonathan Stiff, Director at Cheffins in Ely said of Fordham land sale: “By advising the landowners throughout the whole process, we maximised the value of the land and ensured that it reached its full potential.

79 schools across Cambridgeshire report confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: The safety of our children, their families and our school staff is, and always will be, our top priority. Picture: PA IMAGES

Woman dies in crash after car collides with wall

Police are appealing for information after a woman died in a crash on Longstanton Road, between Longstanton and Over. Pictures: Google Street View

Primary school closes from today as staff self-isolate

Cottenham Primary School is closed today as staff are self isolating because of Covid-19. Pictures: Google Street View

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely Fudge Company celebrates being allowed to stay open during second Covid-19 lockdown

Ely Fudge Company have thanked East Cambs District Council for allowing them to stay open - like all of the city’s food shops - during the second Covid-19 lockdown. Owner Louise Mortimer and assistant manager Emma Harvey are pictured. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Musician aims to bring lockdown cheer with latest hit

Tristan Hall (pictured) hopes his latest single �Tris� can bring much-needed cheer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: TRISTAN HALL

Boat users to be billed for using the waterways of the Fens

Council bosses joined officials from Middle Level Commissioners (MLC) on a narrowboat tour to see how a revamp of Fenland waterways could boost tourism. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Rugby talent bids to combat mental health stigma with second lockdown fundraiser

Will Garner (pictured) aims to complete 5,691 press-ups to raise funds for mental health charity Mind, his second fundraiser during lockdown this year. Pictures: SUPPLIED/WILL GARNER

Council lifts time limits on free car parks during second lockdown

East Cambs Council has lifted parking restrictions in its free car parks in Ely in respone to the second national coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT