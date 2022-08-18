A young woman from Ely has beat out the competition and won the Orwell Youth Prize.

The Ely local Jennifer Wolf entered the competition, following this year’s theme of ‘Coming Up For Air: Writing the Climate Crisis’ with her winning piece ‘Out of Time?’.

She was one of a few winners who achieved this year's prize.

The Orwell Youth Prize is a competition for young people aged 12-18 to enter a piece of writing about the world we live in.

This could be presented in the form of poetry, an article or a script for a play and is inspired by George Orwell’s political writings, his values of fairness, integrity and social justice.

Jennifer's poem was chosen by the judges from over 400 entries.

The judges said Jennifer's poem had “strong rhythm and rhyme and made this short poem about the premature coming of spring – due to climate change – moving and poignant.”