Live hare found ‘stuffed’ inside Mercedes 4x4 linked to several coursing incidents

PUBLISHED: 11:48 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 22 June 2020

The Leveret was found inside this Mercedes 4x4 which was later linked to a number of hare coursing incidents across Fenland. Picture: Cambs Cops

Cambs Cops

A live baby hare was found ‘stuffed’ inside the car seat pocket of a Mercedes 4x4 linked to a number of hare coursing incidents across Fenland.

The leveret was discovered by east Cambridgeshire cops who found it in “good health” and set it free into a nearby field.

Cambs Rural Cops tweeted: “We found a live Leveret stuffed into the seat pocket of this Mercedes which was linked to several hare coursing incidents.

“The leveret was checked over and found to be in good health and was released into a field. #RCAT #OpGalileo @CambsCops.”

