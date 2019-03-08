Advanced search

Ely air cadets experience how it felt to be a Dambuster

PUBLISHED: 12:59 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 08 April 2019

1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Squdron visit the RAF Museum in London. Picture: 1094 Ely SQUADRON

Archant

Young Ely air cadets enjoyed a trip to London to visit the sights and sounds of the impressive Royal Air Force Museum.

Among the treats on offer were stories of the first 100 years of the RAF, a chance to test their flying skills and be amazed by stories of bravery, love and loss.

The cadets also had a chance to join the Dambusters on their legendary mission on a flight simulator experience.

The day trip was arranged for some of Ely’s younger air cadets to enjoy the RAF Museum in Hendon.

A spokesman for the 1094 Ely Squadron RAF said: “The cadets spent the day touring six hangars of aircraft, interactive exhibits and personal accounts telling the story of the Royal Air Force from its beginnings to present day and into the future.

“All agreed it was a great day out and as well as being very educational for our recruit flight it was also tremendous fun and extremely interesting.”

• The 1094 Squadron Ely Air Cadets meet on Monday nights at 7.30pm in the Air Cadet Centre, Heaton Drive, Ely CB7.

