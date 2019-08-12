Youngsters can get behind the wheel at training courses in Newmarket

A driver training course which allows 10-year-olds to get behind the wheel will be taking place in Newmarket.

Young Driver, which provides driving lessons for 10 to 17 year olds, will be running events at Newmarket Racecourse from this summer.

The scheme will see the site transformed into a realistic road system on selected weekend dates.

Youngsters have lessons in new, dual controlled Vauxhall Corsas, with highly qualified approved driving instructors - with the aim of extending the learning period to create a safer next generation of newly qualified drivers.

A special road system is created, with traffic signs, roundabouts and junctions, along with special areas to practice manoeuvres such as steering, control and parking.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing at Young Driver, said: "We are really excited to be launching at such a great site.

"Newmarket Racecourse will give us a large space which is fantastic to learn on and will provide plenty of opportunities for youngsters to try out lots of different driving skills and techniques - whether they're a beginner or have already had a few lessons with us."

Upcoming dates for Young Driver to run at Newmarket Racecourse are Saturday August 24, Saturday September 7 and Sunday October 20. Lessons start from £36.99.

For more information visit www.youngdriver.com or call 0844 371 9010.